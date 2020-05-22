Global  

News Brief: China's Hong Kong Law, Coronavirus College Tests, Guantanamo Delays

NPR Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
China considers controversial Hong Kong security laws. Colleges prepare to reopen in the fall. And, COVID-19 delays trials at Guantanamo Bay.
News video: Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation

Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation 01:32

 More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...

