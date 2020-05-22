Global  

Car wash worker returns stimulus check discovered in trash

Seattle Times Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A car wash worker in North Carolina found treasure amid the business’s trash when he discovered a $1,200 IRS stimulus check mixed in with the garbage. Antonio Hernandez was taking out the trash at the Greenville car wash when he spotted the payment in the can, WITN-TV quoted his daughter, Michelle […]
Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Customer Buys Single Donut for $1k With Stimulus Check Money

Customer Buys Single Donut for $1k With Stimulus Check Money 01:09

 “I was crying, we were just so touched.” Emilie Smith, a worker at the Tremont Goodie Shop in Arlington, Ohio, was absolutely blown away by the generosity of one of her longtime customers, who bought a single donut for $1,000 from his stimulus check to help the bakery during the coronavirus...

