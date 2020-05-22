Sweden isn't anywhere close to reaching herd immunity after anti-lockdown strategy
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Sweden has revealed that despite adopting more relaxed measures to control coronavirus, only 7.3% of people in Stockholm had developed the antibodies needed to fight the disease by late April.
