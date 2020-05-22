Global  

Sweden isn't anywhere close to reaching herd immunity after anti-lockdown strategy

CTV News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Sweden has revealed that despite adopting more relaxed measures to control coronavirus, only 7.3% of people in Stockholm had developed the antibodies needed to fight the disease by late April.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment
News video: Sweden Says It's 'Surprising' Their Herd Immunity Gambit Is Such A Disaster

Sweden Says It's 'Surprising' Their Herd Immunity Gambit Is Such A Disaster 00:50

 A new Swedish study found that just 7% of people in Stockholm had caught the novel coronavirus COVID-19 by the end of April. According to Business Insider, Swedish forecasters had previously predicted up to half the population would catch the virus by May. However, epidemiologists say at least 60% of...

Don't Tell, Ask: Sweden's Scarily High COVID-19 Death Toll [Video]

Don't Tell, Ask: Sweden's Scarily High COVID-19 Death Toll

Sweden never issued any mandatory lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Instead, the Nordic country asked its citizens to voluntarily maintain social distance. According to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Man Gets Epidemiologist’s Face Tattooed on His Arm Because He’s a Fan of His Approach to the Pandemic [Video]

Man Gets Epidemiologist’s Face Tattooed on His Arm Because He’s a Fan of His Approach to the Pandemic

Sweden’s decision to try for herd immunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic is proving popular among many of the country’s citizens, so much so that one man decided to get the face of the country’s top..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:24Published

Sweden's 'heard immunity' to COVID-19 long way off, antibody study shows

Sweden's strategy of keeping most schools, restaurants, bars and businesses open has resulted in the country being harder hit by pandemic than Nordic neighbours
Haaretz

