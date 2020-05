Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

MIAMI (AP) — A 9-year-old autistic boy has been found dead hours after his mother told police he was abducted by two men who "ambushed" her during a late-night drive south of Miami, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed Friday. An Amber Alert that had been issued for Alejandro Ripley was canceled on Friday