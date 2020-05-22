Trump lashes out at the scientists whose findings contradict him



Recent related videos from verified sources Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese'



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Donald Trump not to take hydroxychloroquine. Pelosi made the recommendation hours after Trump announced he has been taking the drug for the past 10 days. According.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago Spoke to PM Modi, sending 'a lot' of ventilators to India: US President



The United States on Friday said that it is sending many ventilators to India to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump told reporters on May 15. "We are sending a lot.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him WASHINGTON (AP) — “A Trump enemy statement,” he said of one study. “A political hit job,” he said of another. As President Donald Trump pushes to...

Seattle Times 17 hours ago



President Trump, CrowdStrike and "the server" The consensus view of the CIA, NSA, FBI and a Senate investigation is that Russians interfered in the 2016 election. But those findings don't line up with the...

CBS News 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this