You Might Like

Tweets about this Berniceness RT @stibinski1: So we already subsidize your voters - now YOU as well? Holy***you suck ⁦@theJagmeetSingh⁩ #cdnpoli https://t.co/fifMgrn7… 4 minutes ago Pete Stibinski🇨🇦🇺🇸 So we already subsidize your voters - now YOU as well? Holy***you suck ⁦@theJagmeetSingh⁩ #cdnpoli https://t.co/fifMgrn7ho 6 minutes ago Ginny Balfour RT @KatlynHarrison: So like ... can we stop with the "fall election" stuff now? #cdnpoli NDP applies for wage subsidy to cover staff salar… 23 minutes ago Kate Harrison So like ... can we stop with the "fall election" stuff now? #cdnpoli NDP applies for wage subsidy to cover staff s… https://t.co/Wr4gB9uGS3 24 minutes ago Rachel Aiello RT @CTVNews: NDP applies for wage subsidy to cover staff salaries amid COVID-19 https://t.co/qOK8et9KtZ https://t.co/MW7b2gntmS 29 minutes ago CTV News NDP applies for wage subsidy to cover staff salaries amid COVID-19 https://t.co/qOK8et9KtZ https://t.co/MW7b2gntmS 32 minutes ago