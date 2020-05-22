People Arriving To The U.K. Will Have To Quarantine For 2 Weeks

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoMost people arriving in the United Kingdom will soon have to quarantine themselves for two weeks, the British government announced on Friday.



"These measures will be introduced from the 8th of June so that people arriving in the U.K. will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, except for those on a short list of... Watch VideoMost people arriving in the United Kingdom will soon have to quarantine themselves for two weeks, the British government announced on Friday."These measures will be introduced from the 8th of June so that people arriving in the U.K. will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, except for those on a short list of 👓 View full article

