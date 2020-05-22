Global  

Trump warns governors: let places of worship open this weekend

Japan Today Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Friday urged U.S. states to allow the reopening this weekend of places of worship that have been closed due to the coronavirus, and warned…
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump warns governors: let places of worship open

Trump warns governors: let places of worship open 02:15

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned state governors to allow churches, synagogues and mosques in the United States to open for worship this weekend or else he will override them.

Reopening places of worship in WNY [Video]

Reopening places of worship in WNY

President Donald Trump called on governors to open places of worship across the country by weekends end in a press conference Friday afternoon.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:56Published
Places of worship should open immediately -Trump [Video]

Places of worship should open immediately -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged state governors to allow the reopening this weekend in the United States of places of worship which have been closed due to the coronavirus, warning that he..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:42Published

Churches are 'essential,' Trump declares (AP)

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship—churches, synagogues, and mosques—as essential places that provide essential services,” President Donald Trump...
Catholic Culture

Trump declares churches 'essential,' calls on them to reopen

President Donald Trump on Friday labeled churches and other houses of worship as "essential" and called on governors nationwide to let them reopen this weekend...
IndiaTimes

