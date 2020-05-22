NASA almost didn't film the first moon landing

Friday, 22 May 2020 () NASA first landed on the moon nearly 50 years ago when the Apollo 11 astronauts touched down on July 20, 1969. One region of the country played a special role in training for that historic mission. A half century later, Flagstaff, Arizona, is still celebrating. Michelle Miller reports.
NASA is looking for "highly motivated" individuals to live in isolation with a small crew for eight months. They say the data will help them better understand astronaut's physical and mental challenges during future long-term missions to the moon and Mars.