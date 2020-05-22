Global  

NASA almost didn't film the first moon landing

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020
NASA first landed on the moon nearly 50 years ago when the Apollo 11 astronauts touched down on July 20, 1969. One region of the country played a special role in training for that historic mission. A half century later, Flagstaff, Arizona, is still celebrating. Michelle Miller reports.
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: NASA Seeks Participants For 8-Month Isolation Study Inside a Russian Lab

NASA Seeks Participants For 8-Month Isolation Study Inside a Russian Lab 01:07

 NASA is looking for "highly motivated" individuals to live in isolation with a small crew for eight months. They say the data will help them better understand astronaut's physical and mental challenges during future long-term missions to the moon and Mars.

