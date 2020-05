Experts find bones of dozens of mammoths in Mexico City Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Archaeologists have found the bones of about 60 mammoths at an airport under construction just north of Mexico City, near human-built "traps" where more than a dozen mammoths were found last year.Both discoveries reveal how appealing... Archaeologists have found the bones of about 60 mammoths at an airport under construction just north of Mexico City, near human-built "traps" where more than a dozen mammoths were found last year.Both discoveries reveal how appealing... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this victorbearpark RT @CTVNews: In Mexico City, experts find bones of dozens of mammoths https://t.co/VY92jtFSsu https://t.co/LsT8zenAra 3 minutes ago FOX Baltimore REPORT: Archaeologists have found the bones of about 60 mammoths at an airport under construction just north of Mex… https://t.co/Jg9Dk0FqiS 5 minutes ago SaySomething RT @P4tR10tBoo: πŸ’€ #Archaeologists have found the bones of about 60 MAMMOTHS at an airport under construction just north of Mexico City πŸ’€ h… 6 minutes ago CTV News In Mexico City, experts find bones of dozens of mammoths https://t.co/VY92jtFSsu https://t.co/LsT8zenAra 11 minutes ago CanadianHispanicBar RT @CTVNews: In Mexico City, experts find bones of dozens of mammoths https://t.co/sgxA4SgxJm 36 minutes ago