Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby boy

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
It's a boy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their son was born Monday, but fans of the royal couple are eagerly awaiting on a name. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
