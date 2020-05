You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Muslims Around The World Prepare To Celebrate Eid In Lockdown



Preparations are underway around the world to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the Muslim festival which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. But lockdown measures caused by the coronavirus mean.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 6 hours ago Thousands of Indonesians journey home, despite virus warnings



Nearly 90 percent of Indonesians are Muslim and usually return to their home villages at the end of Ramadan to celebrate Eid with their families. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:15 Published on April 4, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Eid mubarak wishes Eid is the holy festival of Muslims. Eid-ul-Fitr means 'festival of breaking the fast'.

IndiaTimes 9 hours ago



Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday JERUSALEM (AP) — Muslims worldwide will celebrate one of their biggest holidays under the long shadow of the coronavirus, with millions confined to their homes...

Seattle Times 19 hours ago





Tweets about this