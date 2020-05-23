Global  

Ex-Head Of NASA Human Spaceflight: I Did The Job The Best I Knew How

Newsy Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Ex-Head Of NASA Human Spaceflight: I Did The Job The Best I Knew HowWatch VideoDays before the scheduled launch of the first astronauts to leave U.S. soil since the Space Shuttle program, NASA's head of human spaceflight resigned. His reasoning was vague. 

Newsy spoke to Doug Loverro in his first TV interview since resigning. He was cautious in describing the reason he left. But when asked if...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: NASA Human Space Flight Chief Steps Down

NASA Human Space Flight Chief Steps Down 00:22

 No explanation was given for NASA’s chief of human exploration Douglas Loverro's resignation.

Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX’s first manned mission is 'transforming how we do spaceflight' -NASA [Video]

SpaceX’s first manned mission is 'transforming how we do spaceflight' -NASA

Ahead of SpaceX's historic launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "We're transforming how we do..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Extended Spaceflight Could Change Astronauts' Brain Volume Permanently [Video]

Extended Spaceflight Could Change Astronauts' Brain Volume Permanently

A study of astronauts' brains before heading to the International Space Station and after returning home found long-term spaceflight could cause lasting changes in brain volume and deformation of the..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:05Published

GenXArmyBrat

Gen X "Masked-Up" Army Brat Still haven't heard a compelling reason as to why the head of NASA Human Spaceflight suddenly stepped down right before this launch. 6 minutes ago

spacedailycom

SpaceDaily America gets ready to again see astronauts head into space from U.S. soil Washington DC (UPI) May 26, 2020 NASA… https://t.co/hBYtB2wvwF 21 minutes ago

robinivski

Rob Forth @Elon4Prison @GoldenTruth That wasn't the Boca Chica branch. That was SpaceX. I'm also still puzzled with the head… https://t.co/gcrZe40CVf 2 hours ago

WEtechAlliance

WEtech Alliance After nearly a decade, human spaceflight returns to America today as @NASA Astronauts @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug h… https://t.co/hYjJMrWOP4 3 hours ago

StarFortress

ISMV Star Fortress, are we there yet? RT @GarofaloWX: Big thanks to @NASA Chief of Staff Gabe Sherman for chatting with me this AM about the new era of human spaceflight in near… 6 hours ago

GarofaloWX

Meredith Garofalo Big thanks to @NASA Chief of Staff Gabe Sherman for chatting with me this AM about the new era of human spaceflight… https://t.co/VlcINIH6Bl 6 hours ago

adams_bosire

Adams Bosire. RT @DubnHG1: America gets ready to again see astronauts head into space from U.S. soil NASA and SpaceX plan to provide more than 24 hours… 1 day ago

DubnHG1

Lunar Astronomy; Moon' Exploration & Coloniz/ News America gets ready to again see astronauts head into space from U.S. soil NASA and SpaceX plan to provide more tha… https://t.co/e5TJ6U6SNb 1 day ago