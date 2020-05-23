Trump declares churches 'essential,' calls on them to reopen
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () President Donald Trump on Friday labeled churches and other houses of worship as "essential" and called on governors nationwide to let them reopen this weekend even though some areas remain under coronavirus lockdown. The president threatened to "override" governors who defy him, but it was unclear what authority he has to do so.
President Donald Trump said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the coronavirus threat. “Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that...
"Today I'm identifying houses of worship—churches, synagogues, and mosques—as essential places that provide essential services," President Donald Trump...
