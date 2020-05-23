Global  

Trump declares churches 'essential,' calls on them to reopen

IndiaTimes Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Friday labeled churches and other houses of worship as "essential" and called on governors nationwide to let them reopen this weekend even though some areas remain under coronavirus lockdown. The president threatened to "override" governors who defy him, but it was unclear what authority he has to do so.
