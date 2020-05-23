Global  

Brazil jumps to world No. 2 in coronavirus cases, behind the U.S.

Reuters India Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Brazil became the world No. 2 hotspot for coronavirus cases on Friday, second only to the United States, after it confirmed that 330,890 people had been infected by the virus, overtaking Russia, the Health Ministry said.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor'

Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor' 00:32

 President Donald Trump said the U.S. leading the world in coronavirus cases is “a badge of honor.” He said the high number of cases is proof the U.S. is testing more people than other countries. According to Business Insider, he doesn’t think the cases indicate a failure to contain the virus....

