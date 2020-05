Credit: Newsflare - Published 16 hours ago Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood 01:17 Rescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22. Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby the crash site in Kazimabad, which is near the Karachi airport's runway. The mayor of Karachi,...