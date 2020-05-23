Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Nations with female leaders winning pandemic battle

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Nations with female leaders winning pandemic battleDenmark, New Zealand, Germany, Taiwan and Finland have all smashed the coronavirus. And they all have one thing in common. The world has been battling the lethal coronavirus pandemic for months on end – and now a group of nations...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lower Income Communities Of Color Face Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Lower Income Communities Of Color Face Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Research has shown that lower income communities of color have been hit especially hard by COVID-19, and neighborhoods bearing the brunt of the pandemic are also hard-hit financially; CBS2's Ali Bauman..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published
Centre should engage in dialogue with all political parties: Opposition [Video]

Centre should engage in dialogue with all political parties: Opposition

The opposition parties held a virtual meeting and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government should engage in dialogue with all political parties to find a way in the crisis of COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Agency leaders: ‘The pandemic has changed how internal comms, crisis comms and purpose are valued'

Internal comms – regarded by some in the industry as a “poor relation” to external – is having a moment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of...
PRWeek

Every Celebrity Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Coronavirus, aka COVID-19, is a major problem across the world right now and has officially been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization. “Pandemic...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsProactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sandyhay1

Sandy Hay Nations with female leaders winning COVID-19 battle https://t.co/iN970MJhYO via @newscomauHQ 27 minutes ago

IwanSchana

Iwan H Schana Coronavirus: Nations with female leaders winning COVID-19 battle https://t.co/NvXFJs42Tx 38 minutes ago

morgenstern28

gem Nations with female leaders winning COVID-19 battle https://t.co/yTE70A7V7C via @newscomauHQ 1 hour ago

Dr_Suse_

Susannah Hills, M.D. Word. #GirlBoss #Leaders #femalepower Why Are Women-Led Nations Doing Better With Covid-19? https://t.co/irlBB4PM5Q 3 hours ago

aservais1

alain servais Dangerous turning point-China Tests Global Diplomacy and Economy. The country risks nations’ pushback as it moves a… https://t.co/DLvCB40u7L 8 hours ago

peacewonk

Nora Femenia Why Are Women-Led Nations Doing Better With Covid-19? https://t.co/BQQNnAHel2 9 hours ago

CodeforPDX

CodeforPDX RT @thekjohnston: It’s a real head-scratcher 🤔 Why Are Women-Led Nations Doing Better With Covid-19? - The New York Times https://t.co/4ZA… 10 hours ago

CHRRmanitoba

CHRRmanitoba Armed with new data, First Nations brace for COVID-19 first wave https://t.co/em5NNUhrnJ 10 hours ago