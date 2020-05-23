Global  

Beyond politics, gold-standard COVID-19 trials test malaria drug taken by Trump

Reuters India Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
In the fight against COVID-19, the decades-old anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has become a political football, with U.S. President Donald Trump personally taking it and hailing it as a "game changer," to the derision of critics.
