Beyond politics, gold-standard COVID-19 trials test malaria drug taken by Trump
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () In the fight against COVID-19, the decades-old anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has become a political football, with U.S. President Donald Trump personally taking it and hailing it as a "game changer," to the derision of critics.
