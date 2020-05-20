Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eid Al Fitr 2020: Shawwal crescent moon sighted in UAE

Khaleej Times Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The crescent moon was photographed at 8am today in Abu Dhabi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eid Al Fitr: UAE moon sighting committee to meet on Friday to spot crescent

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A moon sighting committee has been formed in the UAE to sight the Shawwal crescent, it was announced on Wednesday.Th...
MENAFN.com

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: No moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar; Eid on Sunday

Since the Islamic calendar has either 29 or 30 days, Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, will be...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatriotcYouth

DrFahim Abro @SardarAqibLati1 @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI The crescent of Eid Al Fitr 2020 (Shawwal 1441 AH) was photographed a… https://t.co/69VtzMSeFB 14 seconds ago

PatriotcYouth

DrFahim Abro @sadttinkopek @Bilal4821 @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI The crescent of Eid Al Fitr 2020 (Shawwal 1441 AH) was photog… https://t.co/Nebmfa4dAN 1 minute ago

Vj_Mechonz

THALAPATHY 👑 RT @khaleejtimes: #EidAlFitr 2020: Shawwal crescent moon sighted in #UAE https://t.co/vZAWqMRqYy https://t.co/zQqMMWEhSu 1 minute ago

PatriotcYouth

DrFahim Abro The crescent of Eid Al Fitr 2020 (Shawwal 1441 AH) was photographed at 8am on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, according to a… https://t.co/OPBykw1egJ 2 minutes ago

sayriyaz

iRiyaz  Urgent: The crescent of Eid Al Fitr 2020 AD (Shawwal 1441 AH) was also photographed during the day shortly today, S… https://t.co/EUD2nGCOXR 3 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in New Zealand, Australia Live News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in NZ, Say Reports; Ei… https://t.co/Fo0JJCOt4B 8 minutes ago

AseefMuhammad1

Aseef Muhammad @PatriotcYouth @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI The crescent of Eid Al Fitr 2020 (Shawwal 1441 AH) was photographed at… https://t.co/a5Rl1nt59x 31 minutes ago

AseefMuhammad1

Aseef Muhammad The crescent of Eid Al Fitr 2020 (Shawwal 1441 AH) was photographed at 8am on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, according to a… https://t.co/4Qdj0YY3a8 32 minutes ago