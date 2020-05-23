Global  

Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors: authorities

Reuters Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The death toll from Friday's passenger aircraft crash in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi has been confirmed at 97 with two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the dense residential neighbourhood where the aircraft crash-landed, authorities said on Saturday.
