Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors: authorities
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The death toll from Friday's passenger aircraft crash in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi has been confirmed at 97 with two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the dense residential neighbourhood where the aircraft crash-landed, authorities said on Saturday.
Dramatic security camera footage captures the moment the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashes in Karachi on Friday (May 22nd) with 99 people aboard.
The footage was taken by a camera on the roof of a building owned by Rida Fatima in the Malir area of the city.
"We were at home and...
