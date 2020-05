Dude Gets Ultimate Revenge on Restaurant Owner Who Refused to Pay for His Services Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

This story from Reddit tells a delicious tale of revenge after a restaurant owner refuses to pay for signs that he ordered. This story from Reddit tells a delicious tale of revenge after a restaurant owner refuses to pay for signs that he ordered. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this