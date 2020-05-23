Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Expletive-filled video of Bolsonaro swearing at cabinet meeting released by Brazil's Supreme Court

Independent Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
'If you can't change (the official), change his boss. You can't change the boss? Change the minister. End of story. We're not kidding around,' says Brazilian president
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire

Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire 02:26

 Video is a key component of a criminal probe against Bolsonaro into allegations made by ex-Justice Minister Sergio Moro.

Recent related news from verified sources

Expletive-filled video released of ‘proud homophobe’ and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in corruption investigation

Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered the release of an expletive-filled video of president and “proud homophobe” Jair Bolsonaro as part of a corruption...
PinkNews Also reported by •FT.com

Brazil Supreme Court rules to release video of Bolsonaro's alleged interference

A justice on Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday ruled to release a video in which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro allegedly tried to interfere in law...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this