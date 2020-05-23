Global
Expletive-filled video of Bolsonaro swearing at cabinet meeting released by Brazil's Supreme Court
Expletive-filled video of Bolsonaro swearing at cabinet meeting released by Brazil's Supreme Court
Saturday, 23 May 2020 (
11 hours ago
)
'If you can't change (the official), change his boss. You can't change the boss? Change the minister. End of story. We're not kidding around,' says Brazilian president
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
14 hours ago
Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire
02:26
Video is a key component of a criminal probe against Bolsonaro into allegations made by ex-Justice Minister Sergio Moro.
Recent related news from verified sources
Expletive-filled video released of ‘proud homophobe’ and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in corruption investigation
Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered the release of an expletive-filled video of president and “proud homophobe” Jair Bolsonaro as part of a corruption...
PinkNews
13 hours ago
Also reported by •
FT.com
Brazil Supreme Court rules to release video of Bolsonaro's alleged interference
A justice on Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday ruled to release a video in which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro allegedly tried to interfere in law...
Reuters
1 day ago
