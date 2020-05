You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Terrifying moment two paragliders collide at 4,757ft and plummet into trees



This is the heart-stopping moment two paraglider pilots collided at 4,757ft and plummeted into trees below but miraculously walked away unscathed. The multiple perspective compilation, filmed on May.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:37 Published 10 hours ago How to meaningfully reconnect with those who have dementia | Anne Basting



By incorporating art and creativity into elder care settings, gerontologist Anne Basting helps families reconnect with loved ones who have dementia. In this moving talk, she shares how asking.. Credit: TED Duration: 14:38 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this