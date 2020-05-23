Global  

News24.com | Covid-19 wrap | Brazil surges to second in virus cases worldwide, Trump demands churches reopen

News24 Saturday, 23 May 2020
Brazil overtook Russia as the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections worldwide behind the United States, as the Americas emerged as a new epicentre of the pandemic.
Could the second wave or coronavirus cases have come from travelers from New York City? According to a new report from the New York Times, scientists believe just that.

A rally outside Wisconsin’s capitol building in Madison on Friday drew hundreds of protesters. Reuters reports that the protestors were demanding Democratic Governor Tony Evers reopen the state...

Some are calling for an end to the weekly applause for health care workers in Britain. And Brazil overtakes Russia in the number of confirmed virus cases.
WHO calls South America new coronavirus epicenter

The World Health Organization is calling South America a new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. Cases are surging in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro...
