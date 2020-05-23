News24.com | Covid-19 wrap | Brazil surges to second in virus cases worldwide, Trump demands churches reopen
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Brazil overtook Russia as the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections worldwide behind the United States, as the Americas emerged as a new epicentre of the pandemic.
