Man trapped in burning house rescued in UAE

US man returns home to find thousands of moths covering entranceThis is the moment a man from the US state of Colorado returned home to find the walls covered in thousands upon thousands of moths.
The man, who prefers not to be named, arrived back at his house..
Rescued cat give her new owner massages when he returns home from workA rescue cat has learned how to give her owner a tummy massages when he returns home from work.
Two-year-old female cat Namman is seen in the video massaging pet lover Pokkrong Pornanuwong, 38, at..