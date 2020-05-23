Global  

Large hail, possible tornado, damage North Texas region

Seattle Times Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Storms carrying large hail and damaging winds, including a possible tornado, caused severe damage to parts of North Texas. The town of Bowie, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth, was hit hard by a storm while under a tornado warning Friday night. City officials did not immediately respond to […]
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Residents Picking Up Mess Left Behind By Tornado In Bowie

Residents Picking Up Mess Left Behind By Tornado In Bowie 01:21

 Residents in Bowie, Texas are picking up the mess left behind by a confirmed tornado from Friday's severe storms.

