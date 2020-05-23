Global  

Trump heads to golf course, says he will attend space launch

CTV News Saturday, 23 May 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday underlined his push for a return to normal life in the U.S. by making his first visit to a golf course in two months and confirming he would attend a space launch next week.
