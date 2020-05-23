Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Forest fire shuts down highway near Porters Lake, N.S.

CTV News Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
A forest fire in Porters Lake, Nova Scotia on Saturday has resulted in residents being evacuated from their homes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

opseulocal263

Denise Sidsworth RT @CTVNews: Forest fire near Porters Lake, N.S., forces at least 1,000 residents from their homes, shuts down highway https://t.co/pepW2a6… 5 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Forest fire near Porters Lake, N.S., forces at least 1,000 residents from their homes, shuts down highway… https://t.co/RZ1jrIxKvb 7 minutes ago

BrookesKrista

Queen Bee RT @CTVAtlantic: Forest fire shuts down highway near Porters Lake, N.S. https://t.co/HEmGRLhtnv 1 hour ago

CTVAtlantic

CTV Atlantic Forest fire shuts down highway near Porters Lake, N.S. https://t.co/HEmGRLhtnv 1 hour ago

JimStrowbridge

live in perspective RT @ckbwradio: Over 20 fire departments are back on scene in Chester Grant to contain a forest fire burning since yesterday afternoon. http… 3 hours ago

ckbwradio

CKBW Radio Over 20 fire departments are back on scene in Chester Grant to contain a forest fire burning since yesterday aftern… https://t.co/amt0FDteOB 6 hours ago

sarahgallantPR

Sarah Gallant RT @ckbwradio: Multiple fire departments are on scene at a forest fire in Chester Grant https://t.co/NitaTywxMH 19 hours ago

crypticpanther

CrypticPanther 🇨🇦 RT @CodyInHiFi: Multiple fire departments are on scene at a forest fire in Chester Grant https://t.co/urTARNzLsy 20 hours ago