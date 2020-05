You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Significant error': Treasury reveals much lower JobKeeper use The Treasury Department has revealed a "significant error" in how businesses have applied for JobKeeper will save the government $60 billion.

The Age 2 days ago





Tweets about this Phoebe Selene RT @Elucidatus: 'Explain this blunder': JobKeeper error still dogging government https://t.co/O5iwwVItLh https://t.co/O80LAjKBah 1 hour ago εζ˜Žγ‚‰γ‚γ‚‹ε 'Explain this blunder': JobKeeper error still dogging government https://t.co/O5iwwVItLh https://t.co/O80LAjKBah 1 hour ago Quasar RT @SBSNews: Labor is continuing pressure on federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg over the $60 billion error in the JobKeeper scheme, while th… 2 hours ago SBS News Labor is continuing pressure on federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg over the $60 billion error in the JobKeeper schem… https://t.co/wIv3YBdF8L 2 hours ago