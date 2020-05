Recent related videos from verified sources South Africa unveils 500 billion rand rescue package



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 500 billion rand rescue package to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47 Published on April 22, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources South Africa: Nation Holds Its Breath Ahead of Ramaphosa's Speech On Lockdown [News24Wire] President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy,...

allAfrica.com 48 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this