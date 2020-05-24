China's foreign minister says virus lawsuits 'illegal'
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Sunday said any lawsuits brought against China over the Covid-19 have “zero factual basis in law or international precedence”. Wang said that China was a victim of the global pandemic alongside other countries and had assisted others too. He said in addition to coronavirus,"...a political virus is also spreading in the US."
China's disinformation campaign and its waning influence around the world remained the key point of discussion during a webinar organised by a UK think tank 'The Democracy Forum'. The Virtual seminar..