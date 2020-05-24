Global  

China's foreign minister says virus lawsuits 'illegal'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Sunday said any lawsuits brought against China over the Covid-19 have “zero factual basis in law or international precedence”. Wang said that China was a victim of the global pandemic alongside other countries and had assisted others too. He said in addition to coronavirus,"...a political virus is also spreading in the US."
