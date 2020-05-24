Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former US Rep. Allen West recovering after Texas crash

Seattle Times Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash in Texas, according to a post on his Facebook page. The post said West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Allen West, Candidate For Chair Of Texas GOP, Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Allen West, Candidate For Chair Of Texas GOP, Injured In Motorcycle Crash 00:34

 Allen West, a former congressman and current candidate for chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, was involved in a motorcycle crash just outside Waco Saturday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Texas Deputy Sheriff Pleads Guilty To Exploiting Young Girl He Met On Minecraft [Video]

Former Texas Deputy Sheriff Pleads Guilty To Exploiting Young Girl He Met On Minecraft

A former deputy sheriff from Texas pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually exploiting a young girl from Massachusetts he met while playing an online game, starting when she was 12 years old. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:45Published
Chief: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1 [Video]

Chief: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1

Authorities say a man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was waiting in body armor to ambush them when they entered his home.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Allen West, former Florida congressman, injured in motorcycle crash: reports

Allen West, a former Florida congressman who is now a candidate to lead the Republican Party of Texas, was hospitalized Saturday after being injured in a...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmoyer63

Kevin Moyer RT @thehill: Former GOP lawmaker Allen West recovering from concussion, fractured bones after motorcycle accident https://t.co/1T2ZS22af5 h… 27 minutes ago

YorkTonga

TongaYork RT @WashTimes: UPDATE: Former GOP Rep. Allen West recovering after motorcycle crash https://t.co/OFQU4mAiC2 https://t.co/TNvzoRn49c 30 minutes ago

thehill

The Hill Former GOP lawmaker Allen West recovering from concussion, fractured bones after motorcycle accident… https://t.co/ICE1RgJlIF 42 minutes ago

stlresist1

St. Louis Resist 1 May 24 Former US Rep. Allen West recovering after Texas crash https://t.co/tYL9hVkMBj 59 minutes ago

alfonsojen

Alfonso Jenkins "Former US Rep. Allen West Recovering After Texas Crash" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/TDohKtQ7oI 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Former US Rep. Allen West Recovering After Texas Crash - https://t.co/JNNz0B5r8K 1 hour ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 UPDATE: A social media post on his Facebook page says he is in stable condition. https://t.co/RqQ4yfp4Pj 1 hour ago

deonnain

Deonna Fehn "Former US Rep. Allen West Recovering After Texas Crash" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0NITvmhu2U 1 hour ago