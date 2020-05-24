Global  

Israel limits coronavirus cellphone surveillance to 'special cases'

Reuters Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
The Israeli cabinet limited on Sunday the involvement of the Shin Bet security service in the cellphone-tracking of people infected by the coronavirus, saying the measure would be a last resort where epidemiological investigation proves insufficient.
