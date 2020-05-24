Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quebec numbers drop with 44 more people having died due to COVID-19

CTV News Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Quebec's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 47,411 Sunday, and 3,984 people have now died of the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

73-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Mumbai [Video]

73-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Mumbai

A 73-year-old woman returned home after getting recovered from COVID-19 in Mumbai. She was discharged from hospital on May 20. She encouraged people to fight against the deadly virus and said, "Corona..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor' [Video]

Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor'

President Donald Trump said the U.S. leading the world in coronavirus cases is “a badge of honor.” He said the high number of cases is proof the U.S. is testing more people than other countries...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Brazil's indigenous people are dying at an alarming rate from Covid-19

Report: Brazil's indigenous people are dying at an alarming rate from Covid-19Sao Paulo (CNN)Far from hospitals and often lacking basic infrastructure, Brazil's indigenous people are dying at an alarming rate from Covid-19 with little help...
WorldNews

82 more people have died in past 24 hours in Quebec of COVID-19

After recording the lowest daily numbers since mid-April Friday, Quebec's public health authorities announced Saturday that 82 more people have died of COVID-19,...
CTV News


Tweets about this

CTVNationalNews

CTV National News RT @CTVNews: Quebec numbers drop with 44 more people having died due to COVID-19 https://t.co/3GHGuTaRUU 50 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Quebec numbers drop with 44 more people having died due to COVID-19 https://t.co/3GHGuTaRUU 1 hour ago

WestIslandProud

WestIslandProud RT @CTVMontreal: Quebec numbers drop with 44 more people having died due to COVID-19 https://t.co/8sH9e9BhO9 https://t.co/Ql0M1PT3vT 2 hours ago

CTVMontreal

CTV Montreal Quebec numbers drop with 44 more people having died due to COVID-19 https://t.co/8sH9e9BhO9 https://t.co/Ql0M1PT3vT 2 hours ago