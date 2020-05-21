Kranthiquotes RT @madversity: Domestic flights to resume today -- says headline. And I get worried and realise I missed the L in flights. 4 minutes ago moneycontrol Just In | People from different parts of the country arrive at #Ahmedabad airport as #DomesticFlight operations res… https://t.co/KQoteW5Bhr 7 minutes ago Suhas Domestic flights resume today: Here are the rules for passengers in different states https://t.co/mbIDRW987p via @IndianExpress 8 minutes ago Madhavan Narayanan Domestic flights to resume today -- says headline. And I get worried and realise I missed the L in flights. 9 minutes ago Nolan Pinto RT @IndiaToday: Domestic flights resume today. @munishpandeyy, @Akshayanath & @nolanentreeo share more details. Also, take a look at the g… 11 minutes ago Nolan Pinto RT @IndiaToday: Domestic flights set to resume from today across #India, except in #AndhraPradesh, #WestBengal. Watch these ground reports… 11 minutes ago NewsX #Domesticflights resume from today across India except for West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/94mR6Eetse 20 minutes ago Mohan Sinha RT @aparanjape: 17 flights from #Pune today as domestic services resume https://t.co/228G4DwApC 24 minutes ago