Domestic flights to resume today

Hindu Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
DIAL has introduced a raft of measures for safety of passengers at IGI airport
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India-China border dispute: India says China creating hindrance along LAC | Oneindia News

India-China border dispute: India says China creating hindrance along LAC | Oneindia News 02:51

 India on Thursday strongly refuted China’s contention that tensions in the Ladakh and Sikkim sectors were triggered by Indian troops crossing the Line of Actual Control, even as it accused Chinese forces of hindering patrols on the Indian side. Food delivery platform Swiggy said it has started...

Recent related news from verified sources

Business Live: Domestic flights to resume from today; Jiomart goes live to take on Amazon, Flipkart

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
Hindu Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimesDNA

Domestic flights: Quarantine protocol in different states

After a two-month gap, domestic flights resumed operations today. While Centre's guidelines require arriving passengers to self-monitor their health for 14 days,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

