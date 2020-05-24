|
President Trump To Attend SpaceX Launch In Florida
Sunday, 24 May 2020
Watch VideoPresident Trump says he will attend the highly anticipated SpaceX launch in Florida this week. He says the trip is about more than just space exploration.
On Wednesday, two NASA astronauts will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center for the first time since the space shuttle nine years ago. They will board the...
Ready For Blast-Off!
It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history-making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida's Space..
