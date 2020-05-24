Global  

President Trump To Attend SpaceX Launch In Florida

Newsy Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
President Trump To Attend SpaceX Launch In FloridaWatch VideoPresident Trump says he will attend the highly anticipated SpaceX launch in Florida this week. He says the trip is about more than just space exploration.

On Wednesday, two NASA astronauts will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center for the first time since the space shuttle nine years ago. They will board the...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Arrive in Florida Ahead of Launch

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Arrive in Florida Ahead of Launch 00:54

 Two NASA astronauts arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday to begin the final preparations before the joint NASA and SpaceX launch on May 27. Take a look.

Ready For Blast-Off! [Video]

Ready For Blast-Off!

It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history-making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida's Space..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:09Published
NASA, SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Away From First Astronaut Launch In 9 Years [Video]

NASA, SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Away From First Astronaut Launch In 9 Years

It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida’s Space..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published

Trump to attend SpaceX launch; As NASA says go for May 27 launch

Trump to attend SpaceX launch; As NASA says go for May 27 launchWashington (AFP) May 23, 2020 US President Donald Trump will attend the May 27 launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX mission - the first crewed space...
Space Daily

Trump changes primary residence to Florida

President Trump is setting up his permanent residence in Florida, where he owns multiple properties. In doing so, the President is leaving behind his home state...
CBS News

