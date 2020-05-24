White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Sunday broadened its travel ban against countries hard-hit by the coronavirus by denying admission to foreigners who have been in Brazil during the two-week period before they hoped to enter the U.S. President Donald Trump had already banned travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and China. He said […]
