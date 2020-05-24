Global  

White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil

Seattle Times Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Sunday broadened its travel ban against countries hard-hit by the coronavirus by denying admission to foreigners who have been in Brazil during the two-week period before they hoped to enter the U.S. President Donald Trump had already banned travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and China. He said […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: WH limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus

WH limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus 01:07

 The White House announced Sunday it will suspend travel to the U.S. from Brazil, after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

