Related videos from verified sources Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship



Exclusive videos and pictures reveal a glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship off the coast of Brazil where around 650 crew members are in isolation due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago Sidewalk art brings very positive thoughts during coronavirus pandemic



Times have changed in many ways in the beginnings of 2020. The coronavirus has taken the world by storm causing many deaths in almost every country of the world. Amid all the negative news of numbers.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:48 Published on May 4, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this