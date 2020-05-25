Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June

Reuters India Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Lufthansa , which is in talks with the German government over a 9 billion euro ($9.8 billion) bailout, will resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June, including some holiday hot-spots, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.
