Coronavirus: Pakistan records 54,601 cases; 1,133 deaths
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Pakistan recorded 32 coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,133, the health ministry said on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan also jumped to 54,601, it said.
Sindh reported the maximum number of 21,645 coronavirus cases, followed...
