Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Pakistan records 54,601 cases; 1,133 deaths

Mid-Day Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Pakistan recorded 32 coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,133, the health ministry said on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan also jumped to 54,601, it said.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 21,645 coronavirus cases, followed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

No New Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Allegheny County [Video]

No New Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Allegheny County

Pennsylvania reported 730 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 28 new deaths but none of the deaths were in Allegheny County.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
Brazil's Indigenous tribes: COVID-19 spreading in Amazon region [Video]

Brazil's Indigenous tribes: COVID-19 spreading in Amazon region

As coronavirus pandemic spreads in Brazil, its Indigenous communities are taking a disproportionate hit.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Latin America ravaged by record coronavirus deaths and infections

A surging coronavirus is ravaging parts of Latin America, setting records for cases and deaths on Friday even as the pandemic’s march slows in much of Europe,...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersBangkok Post

Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily jump in deaths

Brazil on Tuesday recorded the highest daily deaths caused by COVID-19, Reuters reported on Wednesday. So far, the virus has killed 17,971 in Brazil and infected...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this