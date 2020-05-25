Coronavirus: Pakistan records 54,601 cases; 1,133 deaths

Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Sindh reported the maximum number of 21,645 coronavirus cases, followed... Pakistan recorded 32 coronavirus -related deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,133, the health ministry said on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan also jumped to 54,601, it said.Sindh reported the maximum number of 21,645 coronavirus cases, followed 👓 View full article

