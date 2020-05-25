New Zealand's Ardern stays cool as earthquake strikes during live interview
Monday, 25 May 2020 () New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was undaunted by an earthquake that struck the capital Wellington on Monday while she was doing a live TV interview, and calmly continued with the programme.
