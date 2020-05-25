Global  

New Zealand's Ardern stays cool as earthquake strikes during live interview

Reuters Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was undaunted by an earthquake that struck the capital Wellington on Monday while she was doing a live TV interview, and calmly continued with the programme.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern

Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern 00:41

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been interrupted during a live TV interview by an earthquake. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean 62 miles north-east of Wellington.

