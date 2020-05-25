U.S. is now more clear in support for India on China border issues, says researcher



Recent related videos from verified sources India-China border dispute: India says China creating hindrance along LAC | Oneindia News



India on Thursday strongly refuted China’s contention that tensions in the Ladakh and Sikkim sectors were triggered by Indian troops crossing the Line of Actual Control, even as it accused Chinese.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:51 Published 4 days ago Covid-19: China vs Germany as Angela Merkel demands 'transparency'



War of words erupted between China and Germany over Covid-19. Beijing hit back after German Chancellor raised questions on virus' origin. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel said, “I think that the more.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14 Published on April 22, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Lipulekh Pass: Dispute Between India And Nepal – OpEd The Lipulekh pass is a tri-junction among three states, namely India, China, and Nepal. However, it is a disputed territory between India and Nepal even India...

Eurasia Review 1 week ago



US slams China’s ‘disturbing behaviour’ at India border In a sharp criticism of China over border tensions with India, the US on Wednesday described Beijing's actions as "disturbing behaviour" and said the skirmishes...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this