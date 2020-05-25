Global  

New Zealand Earthquake Interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s TV Interview

NYTimes.com Monday, 25 May 2020
When the rattling from the magnitude-5.8 quake stopped, New Zealand’s prime minister continued the interview, seeming unruffled.
News video: 'Just having a bit of an earthquake': NZ PM calm and collected as room shakes

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had her interview interrupted by an earthquake in Wellington.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continued on with a live TV interview during an earthquake Monday. Ardern was in the executive wing of parliament, known as the Beehive. It was a 5.8 magnitude..

An earthquake hit as New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern was being interviewed live on TV. View on euronews

