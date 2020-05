Wokest RT @robinmonotti: Japan to lift state of emergency: "No restrictions were placed on residentsโ€™ movements, and businesses from restaurants tโ€ฆ 57 seconds ago MAO PM Abe to lift state of emergency across Japan - https://t.co/aekDOR0qie 1 minute ago Hexagon in Japan, the principal declared lift a state of emergency. But I think we should stay home until development ofโ€ฆ https://t.co/lfNsqvydX3 1 minute ago Cornbread Wisdom RT @TienphongN: ๐‰๐š๐ฉ๐š๐ง ๐ฅ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐“๐จ๐ค๐ฒ๐จโ€™๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ, ๐ž๐ฒ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ก ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan wโ€ฆ 4 minutes ago Cornbread Wisdom RT @Reuters: Japan is expected to lift its state of emergency over Tokyo https://t.co/0pkGnU2Hih https://t.co/hxKu5tT7ij 6 minutes ago A RT @NHKWORLD_News: PM Abe to lift state of emergency across Japan https://t.co/uKe1J1HATq 6 minutes ago W RT @GearoidReidy: No lockdowns. No fines. No apps. No โ€œtest, test, test.โ€ And yet Japan is about to lift the state of emergency with coronaโ€ฆ 7 minutes ago chipewaslimm ๐Ÿš€ RT @Reuters: Japan PM Abe: to lift state of emergency for all of Japan today https://t.co/WOEsQY393s https://t.co/hjiP3fRCVE 8 minutes ago