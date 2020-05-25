Global  

News Brief: Pandemic Death Toll, Hong Kong Protests, Florida Law

NPR Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
U.S. approaches nearly 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. Thousands in Hong Kong protest planned security law. A federal judge rules Florida law restricting voting rights for felons is unconstitutional.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation

Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation 01:32

 More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...

