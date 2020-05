News24.com | Six women prisoners murdered by inmates in Honduras Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Six women have been killed by alleged gang members at a women's prison near the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, the National Penitentiary Institute has said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Honduran prison brawl leaves six dead, two injured Six inmates died and two more were injured between Saturday night and Sunday morning in a violent brawl in a Honduran women's prison home to 835, part of which...

Reuters 20 hours ago





Tweets about this