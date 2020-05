You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again



Spain will relax its border controls on July 1st and Greece is getting ready to do the same, a long-awaited moment for two of Europe's biggest vacation spots. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published 20 hours ago Spain will open borders to foreign tourists in July in phasing out of coronavirus restrictions



Spain will open borders to foreign tourists in July in phasing out of coronavirus restrictions Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:50 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this