Brian May of Queen reveals recent heart attack, says he’s good now
Monday, 25 May 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack.” May said Monday in an Instagram video that the stents were put in after his doctor drove him to a hospital after he starting feeling the symptoms of a heart attack. He said he […]
