Related videos from verified sources Trump calls on governors to open 'essential' places of worship



President Donald Trump said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the coronavirus threat. “Today.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 3 days ago Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk



The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, was tied to increased risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53 Published 3 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this