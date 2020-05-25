Global  

Meet Bob and Doug, the (kinda goofy) NASA astronauts about to make history

Seattle Times Monday, 25 May 2020
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley — about to fly in one of the most important NASA launches in years — are old pals, shaped by a shared history that includes serving in each other's weddings and training side by side for this mission for five years.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Historic Space Launch Just A Couple Days Away

Historic Space Launch Just A Couple Days Away 03:33

 CBS News Correspondent Mark Strassmann caught up with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who are set to ride on a SpaceX ship to the ISS.

